ADVERTISEMENT

760 kg ration rice seized; one arrested near Tenkasi

July 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The civil supplies CID police seized 760 kg ration rice in a surprise check conducted in a house at Paimpozhil near here on Friday.

According to civil supplies CID police, the check was conducted in the house of M. Velladurai, 62, following information about stocking of a huge quantity of rice meant for public distribution system. there.

The police seized 19 bags of rice, each weighing about 40 kg, meant for smuggling to neighbouring Kerala.  Velladurai was arrested. Further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US