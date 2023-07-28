HamberMenu
760 kg ration rice seized; one arrested near Tenkasi

July 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The civil supplies CID police seized 760 kg ration rice in a surprise check conducted in a house at Paimpozhil near here on Friday.

According to civil supplies CID police, the check was conducted in the house of M. Velladurai, 62, following information about stocking of a huge quantity of rice meant for public distribution system. there.

The police seized 19 bags of rice, each weighing about 40 kg, meant for smuggling to neighbouring Kerala.  Velladurai was arrested. Further investigations are on.

