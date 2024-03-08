ADVERTISEMENT

76-year-old man killed in road accident

March 08, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 76-year-old was killed in a road accident near Kayathar around Thursday midnight.

Police said A. Veerappan of Tirunelveli Town West Car Street, who owned commercial complexes, a marriage hall and a vessels shop in Tirunelveli, and his family members were returning to Tirunelveli in a van after offering prayers at the temple of their family deity near Aranthangi in Pudukottai district. When they were crossing Thalavaipuram near Kayathar around Thursday midnight, the van hit from behind a lorry, and Veerappan and the others were injured.

Kayathar police rushed to the spot and took the injured to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. However, Veerappan succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Kayathar police have registered a case.

