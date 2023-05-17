₹76 lakh accidental death benefit given to retired SSI family

May 17, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Madurai

Family of a retired Special Sub-Inspector of Police Bose, were given an insurance amount of ₹76 lakh under the salary account package of HDFC bank. Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar, along with bank officials handed over a cheque for ₹70 lakh to the family members at the City Police Office on Tuesday. The SSI ,who retired in May 2022, died in a road accident few days back. As his pension account is still maintained with the HDFC bank, his family was given a cheque of ₹70 lakh. Already, ₹6 lakh has been given for the ATM usage.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters T. Mangaleswaran said, all those police personnel who have maintained their salary/pension account with the HDFC bank were eligible for the free accidental death insurance scheme. Bank officials, Suresh and Yuvaraj, were present.