75th Independence Day celebrated in a low-key manner

Dindigul

15 August 2021 20:12 IST

Health department staff who rendered yeoman service during the pandemic honoured

Marking the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Collector S. Visagan hoisted the national flag at the district sports ground here on Sunday. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan, the Collector inspected a guard of honour.

After the flag hoisting event, the Collector presented meritorious certificates to 179 staff and officers from various departments. The Collector visited the residence of S. Pulur Chettiar (93) at Athur Block in Chinnalapatti and honoured him with a shawl.

The district administration, in a bid to promote reading habit among the general public started a programme to sell various publications at an affordable price. The Collector commenced the sale, which would go on till September 20.

On the occasion, Mr. Visagan also garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the office of Chief Educational Officer. DIG of Police B .Vijayakumari, Assistant Collector (Training) Priyanka, DRO V. Latha and others participated at the low-key celebrations.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram Collector J. U. Chandrakala unfurled the tri-colour flag at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police E. Karthik, the Collector inspected a guard of honour and set off balloons and pigeons in the air.

The Collector gave away certificates and awards to 180 persons who included NGOs, government employees and police personnel. They had been instrumental in helping the needy people during the COVID-19 pandemic in the district. Similarly, Ms Chandrakala presented ₹9.10 lakh worth cheques to 25 beneficiaries as part of the government assistance and subsidies.

DIG of Police N. M. Mylvaganan, Additional Collector K. J. Praveen Kumar, DRO A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan and other officers participated. As a mark of respect, freedom fighters C. M. Pandiaraj, M. Sethu, N. Gomathi and S. Thenammal were honoured. Revenue Divisional Officer M. Sheik Mansoor visited the dwellings and gave shawls on behalf of the district administration.

Sivaganga

District Collector P Madhusudan Reddy hoisted the national flag and presented meritorious certificates. The Collector took the salute and inspected a guard of honour presented by the police. Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar and other senior officials from various departments were present.

The Collector presented shawls to some freedom fighters at the venue and also visited the houses of the freedom fighters. A press release stated that Mr. Madhusudan Reddy gave away meritorious certificates to 73 police personnel, 465 staff/officials from other departments. District Revenue Officer P. Manivannan, Government Medical College and Hospital Dean Revathi, Project Director (DRDA) Veerabadran, Joint Director (Health Services) Illango Maheswaran and ADSPs Muralidharan and Vetriselvan and others participated.

Theni

Collector K. V. Muralidharan unfurled the tri-colour flag and honoured the freedom fighters and gave away welfare measures to the beneficiaries. SP Praveen Umesh Dongre, Megamalai Wildlife Warden Sumesh Soman, DRO K. Ramesh and other officers participated in the function.

The Collector presented awards to 120 employees including those from the Health department, who had risked their lives and rendered yeomen services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virudhunagar

Collector Meganath Reddy hoisted the national flag and took the salute in the presence of Superintendent of Police M Manoharan. He gave away awards and meritorious certificates to 463 recipients for their role during the pandemic.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Thilagavathi, Sivakasi Sub-Collector Prithiviraj, District Revenue Officer Mangala Ramasubramanian and others participated.