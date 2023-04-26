HamberMenu
755 beneficiaries receive welfare aid

April 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar on Wednesday distributed government welfare assistance valued at over ₹7.10 crore to 755 beneficiaries at a mass contact programme held at Valayankulam village in Tirupparankundram taluk.

According to a press release, free house site patta orders were issued to 630 beneficiaries for constructing houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Under the Social Security Scheme, orders to provide monthly old age pension were issued to 21 widows and 24 other beneficiaries, and monthly monetary assistance to 34 differently abled persons, among others.

The Collector said steps were being taken to identify persons eligible to receive monthly allowance under this scheme.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, Assistant Collector-Training Divyanshu Nigam and others were present.

