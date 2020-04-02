Madurai

752 vehicles seized

MADURAI

Madurai City Police seized 752 vehicles and arrested 300 persons for violating the prohibitory order promulgated under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A statement issued by the police said that they had booked 265 cases till March 31.

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham warned of stringent action against the violators of the curfew order.

