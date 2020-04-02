752 vehicles seized

MADURAI
Madurai City Police seized 752 vehicles and arrested 300 persons for violating the prohibitory order promulgated under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. A statement issued by the police said that they had booked 265 cases till March 31.
Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham warned of stringent action against the violators of the curfew order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.