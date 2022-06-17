‘75,000 youth to perform yogasanas’

As many as 75,000 youth would perform yogasanas on the International Day of Yoga on June 21, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan on Friday.

He said the International Day of Yoga would be celebrated across the world, and countdown programmes were being organised in various parts of the country.

Speaking at a function at Vivekananda Kendra Grounds in Kanniyakumari, he said due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations announced on December 21, 2014, that International Day of Yoga would be celebrated on June 21 every year.

The day had been celebrated for the past eight years, he said, adding as India was celebrating 75 years of Independence now, countdown events for the International Day of Yoga were being organised for 75 days by various Ministries and Departments.

He said yoga, which originated in India and was practised in many countries, could control tension and cure many health-related problems. He appealed to the youth to perform yogasanas daily as it would keep them in good health.

Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Jawahar, Kanniyakumari Collector Aravind and Nagercoil MLA M.R. Gandhi were present.