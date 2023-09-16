750 mechanised fishing boats from Rameswaram stay away from sea

September 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Madurai

Mechanised fishing boats from Rameswaram stayed away from the sea on Saturday in protest against the arrest of 17 Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan navy on Wednesday.

A total of 750 mechanised boats remained anchored on the sea shore in Rameswaram. The fishermen demanded that all three boats from Rameswaram, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai districts be released along with the 17 fishermen arrested by the neighbouring country.

P. Jesuraja of All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association said the arrest of the Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy was continuing. Although after pressure from the Centre and the State, the fishermen were later released, their boats that were the basis of their livelihood were confiscated and not released.

The Centre and the State should find a permanent solution for the issue, Mr. Jesuraja added.

