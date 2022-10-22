750 kgs of turmeric seized; one detained

The Hindu Bureau RAMANATHAPURAM
October 22, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ramanathapuram district police seized 750 kilograms of turmeric, 150 litres of petrol and 100 pairs of footwear, which were allegedly intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in a country boat here on Friday night.

Police said on Saturday that the country boat belonged to one Mohamed Aliyar (42) of Vedalai. It was said that a group of workers were engaged in loading the goods on to the boat at Vedalai jetty under the cover of darkness.

On information, a team seized the goods and also detained Aliyar for interrogation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary inquiries revealed that he was about to take the contraband and hand them over to an agent at fourth nautical mile from the shore. However, the smuggling attempt was busted and the accused was held.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app