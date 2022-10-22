Madurai

750 kgs of turmeric seized; one detained

The Ramanathapuram district police seized 750 kilograms of turmeric, 150 litres of petrol and 100 pairs of footwear, which were allegedly intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in a country boat here on Friday night.

Police said on Saturday that the country boat belonged to one Mohamed Aliyar (42) of Vedalai. It was said that a group of workers were engaged in loading the goods on to the boat at Vedalai jetty under the cover of darkness.

On information, a team seized the goods and also detained Aliyar for interrogation.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that he was about to take the contraband and hand them over to an agent at fourth nautical mile from the shore. However, the smuggling attempt was busted and the accused was held.


