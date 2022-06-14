750 kg of tobacco products seized

Staff Reporter June 14, 2022 19:21 IST

Staff Reporter June 14, 2022 19:21 IST

The Dindigul Taluk police seized more than 750 kg of banned tobacco products here on Monday night. On receiving information that tobacco products were stocked in a house in Fatima Nagar, Parapatti, they rushed to the spot around 6 p.m. They found and seized 759.8 kg of tobacco products, worth more than ₹5 lakh, which were stored in 89 lots in one of the rooms. Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

It was found that one Mohammad Younis had allegedly hidden the products in his house and was absconding. The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.