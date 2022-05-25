750 kg of gutka seized in Usilampatti; 5 arrested
67 bags of banned tobacco products were being smuggled in an SUV
The Madurai district police have seized 750 kg of gutka that was being smuggled from Salem at Usilampatti and arrested five persons. The police also seized two cars and a motorbike that were used for the crime.
The police identified the accused as J. Praksh, 25, of Usilampatti; S. Sankar, 34, M. Moorthy, 24, and M. Ambarish of Krishnagiri and S. Vignesh, 31, of Krishnagiri. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police intercepted the cars at Muthupandipatti on Madurai-Theni highway. The police team found 67 bags of banned tobacco products that were being smuggled in an SUV.
They also seized another car and a bike that had escorted the SUV. The accused have been booked under the provisions of Cigarette and other Tobacco Product Act-2003.
