75-year-old woman robbed of 12 sovereigns near Tiruppattur

January 10, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons broke into a house near Tirukoshtiyur and robbed 12 sovereigns of gold chain from an elderly woman, Kunjrammal (75), on Tuesday morning.

The police said that her daughter and son-in-law, Tirukumar (57) had left the house locked from outside.

After they left, three persons broke into the house and found the aged woman inside, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruppathur, R. Athamanathan, said.

As the woman raised an alarm on seeing the strangers, they gagged her and pushed her into a room and locked it.

Later, they broke open two almirahs and decamped with the gold and ₹ 15,000 before fleeing the scene.

Only when Tirukumar returned home, did the crime come to light.

The Tirukoshtiyur police have lifted finger prints from the spot and are on the lookout for the robbers.

