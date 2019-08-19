75-year-old pushed to death by youth

The Swamimalai police are on the lookout for two youth who allegedly pushed a senior citizen to his death on Sunday.

The deceased, Rathinam, 75, of Gandhi Nagar, Innambur, in Swamimalai Police Station limit, had reportedly questioned the youth who were standing near his house on Sunday night and disturbing his granddaughter by calling her over phone. She had apparently told him that she was receiving calls from two particular mobile numbers held by the two youth.

As the verbal altercation heated up, the youth had allegedly pushed the senior citizen down resulting in head injuries. Rathinam was immediately rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Swamimalai police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Rathinam’s son, Ramachandran, and are on the look out for the two youth who were identified as the residents of the same locality and going by the identical name, Prakash.