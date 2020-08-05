₹75-lakh fine collected

MADURAI

05 August 2020 19:37 IST

A sum of ₹75 lakh has been collected from 48,000 persons in Madurai district for not wearing a mask since the lockdown started, Collector T. G. Vinay said here on Tuesday. Fines would continue to be slapped on people who stepped outside home without a mask, he said. A health official said more fines were levied in the last two weeks because of relaxation of the lockdown. Flying squads of police, corporation and revenue officials would continue their vigil, Mr. Vinay said.

