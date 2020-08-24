74 test positive in Madurai

Madurai

24 August 2020 20:04 IST

A total of 74 people tested positive for COVID-19, here on Monday, taking the tally of cases to 13,508. Two out of the 74 cases were imported according to the State Health bulletin.

A total of 68 people were discharged from various treatment facilities and the total number of discharged in the district rose to 12,191. There are 979 active cases as on date.

Three persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 388.

Even as the total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar district is inching towards the 12,000-mark, the district saw number of active cases coming down below 500 on Monday.

With 56 fresh cases reported, the total number of positive cases rose to 11,952. However, after 121 patients got discharged, the number of active patients stood at 437.

Meanwhile, the district reported four more deaths that took up the death toll to 174. Three men and a woman in the age group of 35 years to 75 years, died between August 19 and 22.

Theni recorded 193 new cases taking the tally to 11,638. The number of people discharged from hospitals stood at 295. The district had 1,974 active cases on date and so far, 134 have succumbed to the virus

Dindigul saw 132 new positive cases taking the tally to 5,869. There were 222 discharges from the hospitals. The district had 912 active cases as on date and 114 have died.

Ramanathapuram recorded 30 fresh cases thus taking the total tally to 4,415. The hospitals discharged 58 people. The district has 479 active cases and the virus has claimed 97 lives.

Sivaganga saw 49 new cases and the tally rose to 3,783. The hospitals discharged 55 people after treatment. The district has 312 active cases and 102 have died till date.

Southern districts

While 625 patients were discharged from hospitals in the four southern districts, 17 patients died due to the deadly viral infection and 418 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Monday.

Of this, 149 new patients were from Kanniyakumari district, taking the district’s tally to 8,687 and the number of active cases to 1,439 after 206 patients were discharged.

Thoothukudi added 98 new patients and its total infection tally rose to 10,736 and the number of active cases to 627. A total of 57 patients were discharged from the hospitals.

The infection tally in Tenkasi district moved up to 4,840 with the addition of 94 new patients and the district now has 883 active cases as 243 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The number of new COVID-19 positive patients in Tirunelveli district is falling as the district added 77 fresh cases taking the total tally to 8,565. After 119 patients were discharged on Monday, the hospitals in the district have 627 active patients.

While Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts lost five patients each to the viral infection on Monday, Tenkasi’s death toll stood at 2.