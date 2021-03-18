74 nominations filed in Madurai

S. Ponnuthai of CPI(M) files nominations to contest from Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Thursday.

A total of 74 nominations were filed in Madurai district on Thursday.

Sitting Madurai East MLA P. Moorthy (DMK) and R. Gopalakrishnan (AIADMK), former Madurai MP, filed their papers for Madurai East constituency. I. Muthukrishnan of Makkal Needhi Maiam filed his nomination to contest from Madurai East.

P. Saravanan of BJP and G. Thalapathi of DMK filed their nominations to contest for Madurai North.M. Boominathan of MDMK filed his nomination to contest from Madurai South constituency.

S. Ponnuthai of CPI(M) filed nomination to contest from Tirupparankundram constituency.

M. Manimaran of DMK filed papers to contest from Tirumangalam constituency.