Madurai

74 nominations filed in Madurai

S. Ponnuthai of CPI(M) files nominations to contest from Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Thursday.  

A total of 74 nominations were filed in Madurai district on Thursday.

Sitting Madurai East MLA P. Moorthy (DMK) and R. Gopalakrishnan (AIADMK), former Madurai MP, filed their papers for Madurai East constituency. I. Muthukrishnan of Makkal Needhi Maiam filed his nomination to contest from Madurai East.

P. Saravanan of BJP and G. Thalapathi of DMK filed their nominations to contest for Madurai North.M. Boominathan of MDMK filed his nomination to contest from Madurai South constituency.

S. Ponnuthai of CPI(M) filed nomination to contest from Tirupparankundram constituency.

M. Manimaran of DMK filed papers to contest from Tirumangalam constituency.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2021 10:19:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/74-nominations-filed-in-madurai/article34102462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY