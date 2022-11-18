73-year-old woman with pacemaker undergoes hip surgery

November 18, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A major hip surgery was performed on a 73-year-old woman who is on pacemaker at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

According to hospital Dean J. Sangumani, the patient, Chellammal, was admitted with a fracture in her hip following an accidental fall. During medical investigation it was found that the woman was on pacemaker due to heart failure.

When doctors suggested that the patient be shifted to some other bigger hospital for the risky surgery due to her health condition, the Dean insisted that the surgery could be done at the Virudhunagar hospital with additional care.

Accordingly, cardiologist Rajesh adjusted the functioning of the pacemaker before the surgery. Besides, he was present in the operation theatre when a team of doctors performed the surgery.

Professor of the Department of Orthopaedics Maheswaran and his team members S.R. Venkateswaran and Hariharan carried out the surgery with the support of anaesthetists Sakunthala, Saritha and Aravind.

“The surgery was done successfully and the patient is stable in the post-operative ward,” Dr. Sangumani said.

