GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

73% of cardholders given cash relief, rice in Tirunelveli district, says Minister

December 31, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193
Minister M.P. Swaminathan hands over relief fund to flood victims at Puthukkudi in Tirunelveli District on Sunday.

Minister M.P. Swaminathan hands over relief fund to flood victims at Puthukkudi in Tirunelveli District on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration has given ₹6,000 and ₹1,000 as cash relief to 73% of ration card holders depending on the damage suffered during the recent floods in Tirunelveli district, said Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister M P Saminathan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced the relief after his visit to the flood-hit areas, As per his instructions, officials surveyed the areas and proposed two types of relief - ₹6,000 for those who suffered severe damage and ₹1,000 for lesser damage.

A total of ₹220 crore was earmarked for the district. In all taluks, the distribution was under way for the last three days. After the New Year holiday, the remaining 27% of cardholders would be given relief, he said and added that 2,06,337 card holders got ₹6,000 and 94,408 cardholders were given ₹1,000 each totalling ₹164.71 crore.

The Minister, accompanied by former minister TPM Moideen Khan, DRO M. Suganya, DCP Anitha, Cooperatives Joint Registrar Alagiri, RDO Sheik Ayub and others visited Cheranmahadevi, Pudukudi and Kuniyur, where he distributed the relief assistance to the public at ration shops.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi also, the distribution was under way, officials said and draining of rainwater too was going on in low-lying areas in Eral, Srivaikuntam and other pockets.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.