73% of cardholders given cash relief, rice in Tirunelveli district, says Minister

December 31, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district administration has given ₹6,000 and ₹1,000 as cash relief to 73% of ration card holders depending on the damage suffered during the recent floods in Tirunelveli district, said Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister M P Saminathan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced the relief after his visit to the flood-hit areas, As per his instructions, officials surveyed the areas and proposed two types of relief - ₹6,000 for those who suffered severe damage and ₹1,000 for lesser damage.

A total of ₹220 crore was earmarked for the district. In all taluks, the distribution was under way for the last three days. After the New Year holiday, the remaining 27% of cardholders would be given relief, he said and added that 2,06,337 card holders got ₹6,000 and 94,408 cardholders were given ₹1,000 each totalling ₹164.71 crore.

The Minister, accompanied by former minister TPM Moideen Khan, DRO M. Suganya, DCP Anitha, Cooperatives Joint Registrar Alagiri, RDO Sheik Ayub and others visited Cheranmahadevi, Pudukudi and Kuniyur, where he distributed the relief assistance to the public at ration shops.

In neighbouring Thoothukudi also, the distribution was under way, officials said and draining of rainwater too was going on in low-lying areas in Eral, Srivaikuntam and other pockets.