73 new positive cases in Madurai

Madurai

05 July 2021 20:56 IST

Madurai recorded 73 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, increasing the total number of positive cases in the district to 72,681. A total of 98 persons got discharged and the active cases stood at 693.

Four deaths were recorded, increasing the district’s toll to 1,125.

Virudhunagar district on Monday reported 48 new positive cases with a discharge of 71 patients.

With this, the number of active cases has come down to 501.

The district reported nil death for the second day in a row.