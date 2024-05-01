73 CCTV cameras in Tenkasi counting centre go blank after thunderstorm, get replaced 

May 01, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TENKASI

A section of the CCTV cameras fitted in Tenkasi counting centre went blank on Tuesday night after Tenkasi and the surrounding areas experienced brief but heavy thunderstorm in the evening.

All the EVMs used in Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi Assembly segments under Tenkasi (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituency on April 19 have been kept in the strong rooms of U.S.P. Polytechnic College in Kodikurichi near Tenkasi.

To ensure better safety and round-the-clock monitoring of the EVMs, CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the strong rooms and on the college premises where three-tier security arrangements have been made. Armed police personnel have been deployed at every check-point to monitor the entry of strangers.

Since the area experienced thunderstorm on Tuesday evening, some of the CCTV cameras fitted in the counting centre, including a few installed in and around the strong rooms, became defunct due to lightning. After the representatives of the candidates alerted Mr. Kamal Kishore, he inspected the counting centre immediately and checked the 73 defunct CCTV cameras.

“Since Kodikurichi also experienced heavy thunderstorm on Tuesday evening, some of the CCTV cameras became inoperative. The dead CCTV cameras installed in and around the strong rooms were immediately replaced and the replacement of other defunct cameras was completed on Wednesday,” said Mr. Kamal Kishore.