7.28 lakh voters in Tirunelveli Corporation

Collector V. Vishnu released the draft electoral roll for urban local bodies comprising 370 wards, including 55 wards in Tirunelveli Corporation, 42 wards in two municipalities and 273 wards in 17 town panchayats here on Saturday.

The first copy was received by Corporation Commissioner Vishnu Chandran in the presence of Regional Director (Municipality) Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Director (Town Panchayat) Kuthalingam and PA (to Collector - Elections) Ramlal.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said that there were 55 wards in Tirunelveli Corporation limits with 2,03,882 men, 2,12,471 women and 37 others as per the 2011 Census.

The two municipalities had 42 wards with 35,479 men, 37,883 women and 2 others. The 17 town panchayats had 273 wards with 1,15,984 men, 1,22,600 women and 10 others.

As per the guidelines of the State Election Commission, it has been proposed to have 1,200 people as the maximum number of voters in a polling station. Hence, under the urban local bodies jurisdiction, there would be 908 polling stations across the city and district with a total of around 7.28 lakh voters, the Collector said.

Keeping in consideration the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the officials have also made elaborate arrangements in this connection and the Standard Operating Procedure would be in place, he added.