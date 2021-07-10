726 cases disposed; ₹5.69 crore compensation awarded in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli

10 July 2021 19:19 IST

The Lok Adalat held here on Saturday ensured the settlement of 726 cases and awarded ₹5.69 crore as compensation.

Following the direction from the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority to organise National Lok Adalat at micro level, it was conducted at the District Court Complex for disposing the small cases pending before the courts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts with A. Nazir Ahmed, Principal District Judge and Chairman District Legal Services Authority in the chair.

Chairman / District Judge, Permanent Lok Adalat, Tirunelveli, S. Sameena, Fourth Additional District Judge, A. Deepa, Chief Judicial Magistrate (FAC), M. Amirtha Velu, Special Sub Judge (Motor Claims Original Petition), Tirunelveli, A. Bismitha, First Additional District Munsif, Tirunelveli, P. Subbaiah, Judicial Magistrates T. Arunkumar, panel advocates and retired government doctor S. Poovalingam formed the Lok Adalat to hear the cases.

Of the 1,546 motor accident cases, civil cases, cheque cases etc. taken up, 726 cases were settled for total settlement amount of ₹5.69 crore.

Advocates, insurance company officials and litigants participated in the Lok Adalat with masks and observed physical distancing as per the COVID-19 protocol.

In Thoothukudi, 214 cases were taken-up for hearing and 79 disposed to ensure the compensation of ₹61.45 lakh.

In Kanniyakumari, ₹3.15 crore was awarded in 64 of the 300 cases taken-up for hearing with District Judge Arul Murugan chairing the proceedings.