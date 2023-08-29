722 kg of processed sea cucumber seized in Ramanathapuram

August 29, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

In a joint operation conducted by Mandapam Forest Range and Division Squad officials, Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Marine Elite Force Unit-I on Tuesday, a total of 722 kg of processed sea cucumber and 567 kg of sea cucumber were seized near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district.

The officials said that the seizure came following a tip-off. A total of 567 kg of sea cucumber: 242 kg of boiled sea cucumber and 325 kg of fresh dead sea cucumber were seized near the North sea shore. Three people have been accused in the case. The officials have arrested Faizer Ibramsha. The other accused Poo Marakayar and Kathar are absconding.

The officials also seized 722 kg of processed sea cucumber near the North sea shore. The accused Anwar Sathik is absconding. The officials said that further investigation was underway.

The officials said that sea cucumber play an important role in maintaining biodiversity in the marine ecosystem and is listed as endangered species under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.