720 kg of ration rice seized near Tenkasi

Special Correspondent Tenkasi
August 28, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department have seized 720 kg of ration rice and arrested two persons near Idaikal on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of sleuths led by Inspector of Police K. Kottaisamy and Sub-Inspector of Police Saravana Bose conducted a vehicle check on Edaikal to Tenkasi Road.

They intercepted a truck and found 18 bags of ration rice, each containing 40 kg.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

B. Mani (36) of Nethaji Street, Oormel Azhagiyan, Idaikal Tenkasi and A. Senthilkumar (41) of Velayuthapuram Poigai were arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app