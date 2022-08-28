720 kg of ration rice seized near Tenkasi

Tirunelveli unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department have seized 720 kg of ration rice and arrested two persons near Idaikal on Sunday.

A team of sleuths led by Inspector of Police K. Kottaisamy and Sub-Inspector of Police Saravana Bose conducted a vehicle check on Edaikal to Tenkasi Road.

They intercepted a truck and found 18 bags of ration rice, each containing 40 kg.

B. Mani (36) of Nethaji Street, Oormel Azhagiyan, Idaikal Tenkasi and A. Senthilkumar (41) of Velayuthapuram Poigai were arrested.