72 nominations filed on day 2

MADURAI

A total of 72 nominations were filed for various positions in the local bodies in the district, except the district panchayat ward member, on Tuesday. The total number of nominations filed now stands at 180. While 139 people filed their nominations for the post of panchayat ward members, 39 others submitted their nominations for village panchayat president. Only two persons filed their papers for the post of panchayat union ward member.

The maximum number of nominations were filed at Madurai East union office and the least at Vadipatti.