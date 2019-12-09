72 candidates file nominations on first day

Ramanathapuram/Sivaganga

A total of 72 candidates filed papers on Monday on the first day for filing of nominations for elections to rural local bodies in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts.

While 52 candidates filed papers in Ramanathapuram – 37 for villapage panchayat ward members, 13 for village panchayat presidents and two for panchayat union wards members, 20 candidates, including 15 for village panchayat ward members and four for village panchayat presidents filed papers in Sivaganga district.

They filed the papers before the respective Returning Officers as police made tight security arrangements. In the first phase of elections, scheduled for December 27, elections would be held to eight district panchayat ward members in five panchayat unions, 81 Panchayat Union ward members, 168 village panchayat presidents and 1,290 village panchayat ward members in Ramanathapuram district, officials said.

In Sivaganga, elections are scheduled for eight district panchayat ward members, 84 Panchayat Union ward members, 225 village panchayat presidents and 1,581 village panchayat ward members in the first phase, officials said.