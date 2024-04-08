ADVERTISEMENT

714 students of an engineering college get placement letters

April 08, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Cletus Babu, Chairman of SCAD Group, handing over offer letters to students at Francis Xavier Engineering College in Palayamkottai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The final year students of Francis Xavier Engineering College received 714 placement orders during the Jubilant Day celebrations held on the campus at Vannarpet here on Monday.

The highest package offered for a few students of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering was ₹17 lakh a year.

Distributing the offer letters to students, chairman of SCAD Group of Institutions S. Cletus Babu said the students had got placement in 126 multinational companies, thanks to the curriculum getting updated every year based on the market demand and the state-of-the-art laboratories established in the college.

General Managers of the college K. Jayakumar, principal V. Velmurugan, Directors John Kennedy and Ravi Shankar, Director of Employment Department Mohammad Sadiq and Dean A. Gnana Saravanan were present.

