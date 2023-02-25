712 tanks in Tirunelveli dry and water level in dams declining, say agriculture officials

February 25, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As many as 712 tanks in Tirunelveli remain dry and the water storage levels in the six dams across the district too is dwindling fast, said officials from the department of agriculture here on Saturday.

According to data, the poor rain last year is a major factor. As against the normal annual rainfall of 814.8 mm, the district recorded 722.32 mm. In 2021, it received 1,475 mm and in 2020 it was 716 mm. Since January this year, the rainfall has been 48.32% less than the normal average.

The crop coverage, including paddy has fallen phenomenally when compared with the previous years. The data shows that paddy was raised in 52,612 hectares in 2022, while it has lessened by 17,965 ha this season.

In short, farmers depending on water for irrigation from the Tamirabharani and its sources would benefit, while others may have to face loss due to paucity of water. The irrigation wells too have dried up in remote locations in the district. The paddy growers are keeping their fingers crossed as the season looks bleak for them as compared with the past two years.

The water storage level in the six dams, including Papanasam and Manimuthar, put together is 12,882 mcft However, the storage level stands at 3,774.83 mcft, while it was 8,010.19 mcft in the corresponding period last year. The storage level is 29.30% against 62.18% last year.