ADVERTISEMENT

71 stray dogs sterilised, vaccinated in Thoothukudi

January 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation employees catch a stray dog in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

With stray dog menace growing bigger every day in Thoothukudi, the Corporation has started catching dogs straying into the streets and sterilising them in an attempt to control their population.

The stray dog menace in the city has reached unbearable proportions with dog bite incidents being reported by the residents often, the Corporation has initiated the measure.

In the past three days, the Corporation has caught 71 stray dogs, and veterinarians have sterilised them. The dogs have also been vaccinated against rabies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sterilised and vaccinated dogs, after due care for a few days, would be released in the same areas where they were caught, Corporation officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US