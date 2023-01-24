HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

71 stray dogs sterilised, vaccinated in Thoothukudi

January 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation employees catch a stray dog in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Corporation employees catch a stray dog in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

With stray dog menace growing bigger every day in Thoothukudi, the Corporation has started catching dogs straying into the streets and sterilising them in an attempt to control their population.

The stray dog menace in the city has reached unbearable proportions with dog bite incidents being reported by the residents often, the Corporation has initiated the measure.

In the past three days, the Corporation has caught 71 stray dogs, and veterinarians have sterilised them. The dogs have also been vaccinated against rabies.

The sterilised and vaccinated dogs, after due care for a few days, would be released in the same areas where they were caught, Corporation officials said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.