71 stray dogs sterilised, vaccinated in Thoothukudi

January 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With stray dog menace growing bigger every day in Thoothukudi, the Corporation has started catching dogs straying into the streets and sterilising them in an attempt to control their population.

The stray dog menace in the city has reached unbearable proportions with dog bite incidents being reported by the residents often, the Corporation has initiated the measure.

In the past three days, the Corporation has caught 71 stray dogs, and veterinarians have sterilised them. The dogs have also been vaccinated against rabies.

The sterilised and vaccinated dogs, after due care for a few days, would be released in the same areas where they were caught, Corporation officials said.