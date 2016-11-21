71 per cent polling in Tirupparankundram

District Election Office here on Sunday announced that the polling percentage in Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency by-election was 71 per cent, a minuscule decrease of 0.04 per cent than the initial figure reported soon after the polling on Saturday.
While providing the figure as 71. 04 per cent on Saturday, officials indicated that the figure was based on the information provided over phone from all polling booths and therefore subject to minor variations once the figures submitted in writing by the Presiding Officers of all the booths were tallied.
Accordingly, as per the final tally, officials said that out of the 2,85,980 voters in the constituency (excluding 503 service voters), 2,03,057 voters had exercised their franchise. This included 99,985 males, 1,03,066 females and 6 others.
