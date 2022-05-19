707 people died in road accidents in Madurai last year: Minister

Three more elevated corridors proposed in city, says Velu

PWD and Highways Minister E.V. Velu said 707 people died in 2,282 road accidents reported in Madurai district in 2021.

Addressing a road safety-cum-awareness meeting, in which officials from police, highways, transport, revenue, health and family welfare departments, service organisations and autorickshaw drivers’ welfare associations participated, he said the State government was taking several measures to bring down accident fatalities.

Elevated corridors had been proposed at Goripalayam intersection, from Periyar bus stand to Yanaikal, and from Nelpettai to Avaniapuram in Madurai to ease traffic congestion. Already, a road overbridge had been commissioned near Pandi Koil, which helped in regulating traffic on the highways.

While Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had laid foundation stones for a few projects, project reports were being prepared for some others, he added.

Mr. Velu said the government had started an innovative scheme, ‘Nammai Kakkum 48-Innuyir Kappom’, to save the lives of road accident victims. So far, 58,191 people benefited under the scheme for which ₹51 crore had been spent. The objective was to save lives during the golden hour and the government took care of the medical expenses of accident victims for the first 48 hours, he added.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Commissioner of Police Senthilkumar and Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran also spoke.

According to a survey, there are 51 black spots on roads in Madurai district. Officials said any road or stretch that reported three accidents within a distance of 500 metres in a year or witnessed an accident that led to 10 deaths was known as a black spot.

In Madurai city, the newly included wards such as Avaniapuram, Tirupparankundram, Anaiyur, Kadachanendal, By-pass Road, Azhagarkoil Road and Teppakulam were some of the black spots, they said.