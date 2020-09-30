700 to 750 cases recorded after lockdown relaxation

We should not be complacent and continue to be vigilant, says official

Madurai district has recorded 700 to 750 active cases in September after the State government’s decision to relax the lockdown norms.

However, to reduce the number of active cases, doctors say stringent protocol regarding wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing should be in place to ensure that the daily rise in the number of cases remains under control.

Head of the COVID-19 speciality hospital at Government Rajaji Hospital K. Senthil says that in the last month, there has been a mild spike in the total number of cases recorded. However, the effect of the spike has been cancelled by the number of recoveries. “The spike has been manageable despite the resumption of public transport. This, however, should not make us complacent. The more the lockdown norms are relaxed, the more careful we should be and be vigilant all the time,” he says.

Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar says outside of the general awareness raised by the district administration regarding wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, officials have been levying fines on those flouting rules under the Disaster Management Act.

“The district administration is monitoring crowded areas to ensure that social distancing is maintained. We must understand that in order to reduce the total number of active cases, the daily case rise must also be curbed. This can be achieved only if the public also complies,” he says.

Dr. Senthil adds that hand washing protocol must also be kept in mind. “Health workers have been working hard through the last seven months in Madurai so that people can stay safe. The public too must take the first step towards taking precautions,” he says.