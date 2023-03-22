ADVERTISEMENT

700 litres of subsidised kerosene being smuggled to Kerala seized

March 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

As much as 700 litres of kerosene issued for country boats at heavily subsidised rate was seized when it was being smuggled to Kerala from Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday.

When Taluk Supplies Officer Rajasekar and his team were checking vehicles at Munsirai, they waved a car to stop. The car driver did not stop the vehicle, which was forcibly stopped after a hot chase for about 4 km at Mankadu.

However, the car driver ran away after abandoning the vehicle, in which 700 litres of kerosene in 20 plastic containers had been kept.

The officials said the fishermen, who were issued the subsidised kerosene to operate their country boats, were selling it illegally to smugglers, who transported it to Kerala to sell at a premium. Sometimes, the fishermen themselves formed groups for selling the kerosene in Kerala on a huge profit.

No effort had been taken by Fisheries Department officials or the district administration to cancel the licences of the boats of the fishermen who helped in the illegal activity, they added.

Efforts are on to secure the car driver.

