70-year-old man detained for murdering wife

11 October 2021 20:48 IST

TIRUCHENDUR

Kulasekarapattinam police have arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife.

The police said Sudalai, 70, of Kulasekarapttinam, a shepherd, picked a heated argument with his wife Muthammal, 65, on Sunday night after ₹500 he had kept in the house was missing. When Muthammal denied taking the money, an agitated Sudalai allegedly hacked her to death.

Advertising

Advertising

Kulasekarapattinam police have registered a case.