70-year-old held for kidnapping 2-year-old girl

February 04, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Thuckalay police have arrested a 70-year-old carpenter for allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old girl.

Police said Kannan, 36, of Chrompet in Chennai had come to his father-in-law’s house at Kandarkonam near Thuckalay to attend a wedding. When his 2-year-old daughter was playing in front of the house on Friday, an unidentified person abducted her.

As the girl went missing, Kannan and his relative started searching for her and alerted the Thuckalay police.

When the police started investigating the case, they found that carpenter Rajappan, 70, of Kandarkonam was carrying the baby girl to his house. The police rushed to his house and rescued the girl within 4 hours.

 Police have arrested Rajappan for kidnapping the girl. Investigations are on.

