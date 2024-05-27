GIFT a SubscriptionGift
70-year-old man falls unconscious atop Tirupparankundram hill, rescued

Published - May 27, 2024 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel carrying a 70-year-old man from atop Tirupparankundram hill.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel carrying a 70-year-old man from atop Tirupparankundram hill. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-member Fire and Rescue Services team rescued a 70-year-old man who fell unconscious atop Tirupparankundram hill in Madurai on Monday.

One of the rescue team members, K. Muthuramalingam from Tirupparankundram Fire Station, said a group of people from Cumbum had pone to visit the durqa on the top of the hill in the morning.

One of the group members, Abdul Wahib, 70, struggled to breathe due to age-related complications and fell unconscious near the place of worship.

As the group members could not carry Mr. Wahib down for treatment, they called a 108 ambulance. As the healthcare workers too were unable to bring down the elderly man from atop the hill, they passed on the information to the Tirupparankundram Fire Station through the Modern Control Room.

Special Station Officer Muthuramalingam and two firemen, carrying an oxygen cylinder and a stretcher, rushed to the hilltop.

The rescue team members said using the oxygen cylinder, they helped Mr. Wahib regain normal breath. Then they tied him to the stretcher and carried him down the hill. The man was immediately rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in the ambulance.

After treatment, Mr. Wahib was discharged from the hospital, they added.

