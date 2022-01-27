Madurai

70 stolen mobile phones handed over to owners

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran hands over a recovered mobile phone to its owner in Madurai on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran handed over 70 stolen-and-recovered mobile phones to the owners on Thursday.

Continuous efforts made by the Madurai District Cybercrime police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police K. Mani and Inspector of Police Charming S. Wiselin resulted in the recovery of the mobile phones worth ₹10.45 lakh, the SP said. As many as 581 mobile phones worth ₹74.58 lakh, which were recovered by the cyber crime police, had been restored to the owners so far, he said.

Mr Baskaran said that the district police had recovered ₹5.68 lakh which was siphoned off from bank accounts from gullible people by criminals who called them in the guise of bank managers. The SP advised the people not to provide bank details,. including account numbers and one-time password, to strangers.

Similarly, he advised them not to to use ‘investment apps’ and not to give money to anyone who promise them to secure jobs.

People can call 155260 toll-free number to lodge cyber crime cases. They can also lodge the complaints on the website, https://www.cybercrime.gov.in


