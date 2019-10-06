70 sovereigns of jewels stolen from house

Karaikudi

Thieves broke open the house of a retired postmaster at Kadhi Nagar near here and decamped with 70 sovereigns of gold jewels. Superintendent of Police R. Rohit Nathan formed special teams to nab the burglars.

Police said the retired postmaster Jayaraj and his wife were away since September 26 after locking the house and the burglary came to light when they returned home on Saturday evening.

After finding the main door broken open, Jayaraj lodged a complaint with Somanathapuram police, stating that 70 sovereigns was missing. He and his wife had been to their son’s house in Rameswaram, police said.

The Superintendent of Police said sniffer dog was pressed into service. Technical teams members, including finger print experts, visited the house, he said. Special teams had been formed and the burglars would be arrested soon, he said.

He appealed to the people to keep their jewels in safe custody in bank lockers, especially when they went out on tour, pilgrimage or visited their relatives.