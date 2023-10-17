October 17, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Madurai

Marking the World Trauma Day, the Department of Emergency Medicine of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) organised a programme on a theme ‘Awareness for prevention of road accidents, first aid and early treatment,’ here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan said, “Around 90% of the accidents happening in the city turns out to be fatal when the rider does not wear a helmet. More than 60% of the road accidents is caused by two-wheelers, while 20% is due to pedestrians, mostly elders,” he added.

He said that it was only the riders, aged between 20 and 30 years, were the reason for 70% of road accidents.

“Riders not wearing helmets is one of the major reasons for the road accidents and we have booked around 1.8 lakh helmet cases till September,” he added.

A. Rathinavel, Dean, GRH, said that the Emergency Medicine department caters to the need of around 2.5 to 3 crore population living in the southern parts of the State.

“According to the World Bank, GRH covers around 100 km airway radius around it and remains top in transporting and receiving patients during times of emergency,” he added.

Rather than treating the accident patients, steps to avoid the accidents should be taken effectively, said the Dean. Further, he noted that around 50 fatalities out of road accidents happening in the seven surrounding districts every month could be avoided, if the riders wear helmets.

Renowned Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah said, “Many youngsters consider the wounds caused by accidents as signs of bravery.”

He said that youth influenced by wrong role models are getting involved in stunts, unaware of the repercussions.

K.P. Saravanakumar, Head of the Emergency Medicine Department, GRH, delivered the presidential address.