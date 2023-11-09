70% of infrastructure works completed in 14 city wards under Madurai East Assembly constituency: Minister

November 09, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthi said that he has ensured that 70% of the infrastructure works promised in the 14 city wards under his Madurai East Assembly constituencies have been completed.

He said that the sanction for the remaining 30% works have been issued and tender would be floated for the work by December 15.

Addressing a grievances redressal meeting for residents welfare associations (RWAs) from the 14 wards of the added areas here on Thursday, Mr. Moorthi said that ₹2.40 crore worth work will be taken up in restoring roads in Uthangudi area comprising wards 8 and 9.

Similarly, he appealed to Corporation Commissioner S. Madhubalan to take up renovation of seven irrigation tanks in his constituency. The bunds should be raised and widened to provide pedestrian walk, he added.

Mr. Moorthi said that it should be ensured that the quality of roads laid in the city should last for a stipulated period in good condition.

Speaking on the occasion, Corporation Commissioner said that ₹160 crore worth works have been taken up in these 14 wards in the last one year.

Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan, corporation officials and councillors were present in the meeting.

Among the representatives of RWAs, many raised the issue of stray animals causing danger to road users.

Dog bites, cows butting and pigs creating health hazard were common in many wards.

One of them suggested that dogs and cows should be given license by the corporation. Besides, residents, who feed animals on road should be punished as the stray animals were causing road accidents.

Many persons wanted proper drainage for rain water. Stagnant water was causing number of dengue cases in ward 40, one of them said.

Another person complained about the sand collecting on roads causing many health hazards including eye problem and respiratory problems.

Few representatives rued about poor quality of vehicles meant for door-to-door garbage collection.

