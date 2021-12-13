70 mobile phones restored to owners

13 December 2021 18:01 IST

Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan on Monday handed over to owners 70 stolen or lost mobile phones that were recovered by police between September last and December.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Saravanan said the district police on receiving complaints from the public about loss of their mobile phones recovered 245 communication gadgets worth about ₹39.74 lakh. Seventy mobile phones worth about ₹10.46 lakh were returned to their owners on Monday. In all, police recovered ₹50.21 lakh-worth mobile phones over the year.

The SP said ₹ 1.77 lakh was recovered from online fraudsters, who had cheated the public under the pretext of getting them jobs or giving a hefty lottery prize money. Also,.₹5.36 lakh of the fraudsters’ properties had been attached.

“Police are repeatedly appealing to the public not to share details pertaining to ATM cards, one-time password, bank accounts etc. with anyone as it will always lead to siphoning of money from the account immediately by the fraudsters. Moreover, the public should not open the link being shared in the guise of giving prize money and reject video calls from strangers,” he added.

Mr. Sara asked online fraud victims to file their complaints through 155260 or www.cybercrime.gov.in

He handed over tree saplings while handing over the recovered mobile phones.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) C. Sangu, Inspector of Police V. Raj and Sub-Inspector P. Rajarathnam were present.