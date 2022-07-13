70 houses to be built for Sri Lankan Tamils in Virudhunagar district

All govt. schemes will be implemented in phases, says Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran

All govt. schemes will be implemented in phases, says Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran

Bhoomi puja for construction of 68 group houses and two individual houses for Sri Lankan Tamils at a cost of ₹3.51 crore was performed at Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp in Kullursandhai in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, along with Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandran said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had renamed Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees Camp as Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp to show the support of the people of the State to Sri Lankan Tamils.

The Chief Minister had ordered renovation of the dwelling units and provision of basic amenities in the camps. The State government allotted funds for improving the quality of life of the Sri Lankan Tamils. Mr. Stalin had also announced various schemes for providing higher education and skill development training to them, giving revolving funds for self-help groups and increasing their monthly cash assistance.

The Minister assured the Sri Lankan Tamils that all government schemes would be implemented in phases.

District Revenue Officer Ravi Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer (Aruppukottai) Kalyan Kumar, Special Tahsildar (Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp) Karthikeyini and Aruppukottai Tahsildar Arivazhagan were also present.