₹70 crore-worth fish waiting to be offloaded

The COVID–19 scare, which has delayed the offloading of about ₹70 crore-worth fish harvested in deep sea, may cause huge loss to fishermen of Kanniyakumari district.

Around 700 mechanised boats from Thoothoor region in western part of the district ventured into the sea in February and March and have returned to their bases with decent harvest of fish, mainly tuna, a pricey and much sought-after variety in foreign countries. Each of the mechanised boats, carrying 12 crew members, spent between ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh towards fuel and grocery, ice bars etc.

“In all, around ₹70 crore-worth fish have been preserved in the mechanised boats now with the ice-bars they carried with them. Since the catches have already been preserved for more than 35 days, the boat owners should be allowed to sell the fish without any further delay by allowing the traders, mainly exporters from Kerala, to buy the premium marine products. If the district administration seeks help from Marine Products Exports Development Authority, it will in no time alert exporters registered with it to buy the fish,” says Antony Pitchai, a fisherman of Poothurai.

Since Thengaaipattinam fishing harbour has been closed after a resident tested positive for COVID–19, the fishermen suggest that the boats, now anchored in various villages, should be allowed to offload the catch at Irayumanthurai fishing harbour.

“If a disinfectant tunnel is created at Irayumanthurai, local sellers and others coming to the harbour to buy the fish may be asked to walk through it before entering the harbour,” says Sunil Sabariar, a fisherman of Vallavilai.

Although an ice-plant at Irayumanthurai has been allowed to function to supply ice bars to the waiting boats, the fishermen say it will not be effective. “Since 35 days have already lapsed, the fish should be sold immediately. Else, it will cause a huge loss to us,” adds Shafi of Irayumanthurai.

Fisheries officials say the 20 boats are being allowed to sell the fish daily to avert crowding and tokens have already been given to them. “This mechanism alone will save the fishermen and the visiting traders from getting infected. So, they should cooperate with us.”