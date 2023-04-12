ADVERTISEMENT

70-bedded COVID ward ready at Ramanathapuram hospital

April 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A drill to check the state of preparedness to face a possible surge in number of COVID-19 cases being held at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital has established a COVID-19 isolation ward with 70 beds, including those with oxygen supply, ventilators and ICU facilities.

After inspecting the state of preparedness at the hospital to face a possible surge in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese said all the facilities required for a suspected COVID patient were ready at the hospital.

Any patient with fever and cough would be tested for COVID-19. Later, the patient would be taken to the triaging centre for assessment of the health condition and the required treatment. Based on the assessment, the patient would be sent to home isolation or admitted to the hospital.

The Collector said adequate quantity of oxygen was available at the hospital, which had two liquid oxygen plants of 21,000 KLM capacity. The hospital had two RT-PCR equipment, with which up to 1,500 swabs could be tested in a day. The hospital had only one COVID patient admitted now, he added.

Mr. Varghese advised people, especially children and the aged, to take all precautions, including wearing masks.

Dean G. Senthil Kumar and Resident Medical Officer S. Manoj Kumar were present.

