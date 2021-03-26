7-year imprisonment for sexual abuse

The Mahila Court here has awarded 7-year imprisonment to a 50-year-old man for sexually abusing a woman in the guise of marrying her.

According to prosecution, M. Nallamuthu, 50, of Sengulam near Ambasamudram sexually abused a woman from a village in Ambasamudram taluk in the guise of marrying her. When the woman pressurised Nallamuthu to marry her, he threatened her of dire consequences. The victim filed a complaint with Ambasamudram All Women Police, who arrested Nallamuthu.

Mahila Court Judge Vijayakumar awarded 7 years imprisonment to Nallamuthu and slapped a fine of ₹1.05 lakh fine on him on Friday.